Stay in the loop. Receive our newsletter and stay informed of next releases and more. Sign up

A WordPress framework

Build enterprise solutions with WordPress.

Start now !

Follow the installation guide and create your first WordPress project using the Themosis framework.

Get started View features

What is the Themosis framework ?

The Themosis framework is a custom WordPress stack. It provides an object oriented development structure to code professional WordPress applications and is bundled with helper classes built on top of some of the most popular PHP packages: Symfony, Illuminate and more.

Themosis framework

Easily add any PHP packages thanks to Composer support

Manage multiple development environments

Core classes, where the magic happens

Build any templates with great engines: Blade or Twig

Use WordPress plugins and develop your own

Ready to build your WordPress application ? Get started

Compelling features

Write manageable and scalable code.

MVC

Declare WordPress or custom routes, controllers, models and views to build your application.

Read the installation guide 
                    
Route::get('users/{name}', function ($name) {
    $user = Users::getByName($name);
    return view('account.profile', ['user' => $user]);
});

Route::get('home', function ($post, $query) {
    return view('pages.home', [
        'posts' => $query->get_posts()
    ]);
});

Templating

We give you the choices, build your templates using pure PHP, the Blade engine or the Twig engine.

Read the views guide 
                            
{% extends "layouts/main.twig" %}

{% block content %}
    <h1>Account</h1>
    <p>Welcome {{ name }}</p>
    {% for post in posts %}
       <h2>{{ post.post_title }}</h2>
    {% endfor %}
{% endblock %}
                        
                            
@extends('layouts.main')

@section('content')
    <h1>Account</h1>
    <p>Welcome {{ $name }}</p>
    @foreach($posts as $post)
        <h2>{{ $post->post_title }}</h2>
    @endforeach
@endsection

WordPress

Quickly set custom post types, custom taxonomies, metabox, custom fields, administration pages, settings and more with built-in classes.

Read the custom post type guide 
                    
$books = PostType::make('books', 'Books', 'Book')->set();
$slug = $books->getName();

Metabox::make('Details', $slug)
    ->add(Field::text('isbn'))
    ->add(Field::collection('gallery'))
    ->set();

Taxonomy::make('authors', $slug, 'Authors', 'Author')
->set();

Packagist

Enhance and push forward your WordPress application by accessing great PHP packages thanks to our Composer support.

Read the framework guide 
                    
$ composer create-project themosis/themosis new-project
Installing themosis/themosis (2.0.0)
- Installing themosis/themosis (2.0.0)
Loading from cache

Created project in new-project
Loading composer repositories with package information

Writing lock file
Generating autoload files

...and many more.

Explore our documentation and build an entire WordPress application, a custom theme or plugin with the Themosis framework.

View documentation

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list and stay notified regarding future framework releases and its related services.

Made in Belgium